'Myron Noodleman,' Tulsa Teacher Rick Hader, Dies Of Cancer

Rick Hader - who entertained thousands in his alter ego Myron Noodleman - has passed away, according to Union Public Schools. Hader died from a rare form of sinus cancer, according to his Facebook page.

He also taught math at Union, influencing the lives of many young students.

As Myron Noodleman, Hader danced and joked with fans across the U.S. starting in the mid-1990s. He was well known to Tulsa Drillers fans and was called the "Clown Prince of Baseball."

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help his family with expenses from his illness and death.