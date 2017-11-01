Mayes County Authorities Identify Man Found Burned In Car

The Mayes County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in a burning car south of Chouteau.

The man has been identified as Gregory Loving of Texas.

10/30/2017

Loving's body was found October 30 inside a burning 1993 Cadillac. Loving's skull was damaged but investigators don't know if the damage was caused by the heat of the fire or a bullet.

The medical examiner hadn't yet released his cause of death.

Investigators continue to investigate the case and the suspicious death.

According to court records, Loving has a criminal history in Travis County, Texas, as a former sex offender. Loving also was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident in August 2016.