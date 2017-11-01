Suspect Still On The Run After Shooting Man, Dog

Tulsa police are searching for three men they say shot a man and his dog near 31st and Mingo Tuesday evening.

The victim said three men knocked on his door just around 9 Tuesday night, then kicked the door in the door and shot him.

Tulsa police said the three men were last seen running southbound through the neighborhood after the shooting.



A police helicopter and a K-9 unit were used to search the area.

Police said they were unable to locate the men due to trick or treaters in the neighborhood.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers were unable to locate the injured dog.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact crime stoppers.