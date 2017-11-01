Suspect Still On The Run After Shooting Man, Dog - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Suspect Still On The Run After Shooting Man, Dog

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are searching for three men they say shot a man and his dog near 31st and Mingo Tuesday evening.

10/31/2017 Related Story: Police: Man, Dog Shot During Tulsa Home Invasion

The victim said three men knocked on his door just around 9 Tuesday night, then kicked the door in the door and shot him.

Tulsa police said the three men were last seen running southbound through the neighborhood after the shooting.
               

A police helicopter and a K-9 unit were used to search the area.

Police said they were unable to locate the men due to trick or treaters in the neighborhood.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. 

Officers were unable to locate the injured dog.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact crime stoppers.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.