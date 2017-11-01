Shoplifting Leads To Armed Robbery Arrest, Owasso Police Say

Owasso Police arrested a man for armed robbery after what they said started as shoplifting.

According to police, it started when Christopher Smith went into the Owasso Kohl’s and put six hats in his pants and tried to leave without paying.

They said a loss prevention officer followed the man outside the store and asked him to go back inside.

Police said Smith refused and told the loss prevention officer he would return the hats. They said he only pulled out five of the six hats he allegedly took.

The loss prevention officer again tried to get Smith to go back into the store but police said that’s when he pulled a knife and said he was leaving.

Police said the loss prevention officer was on the phone with 911 and told them a knife had been pulled. They said Smith then put the knife away and left.

Police were able to locate and arrest Smith on complaints of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and shoplifting.