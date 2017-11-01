Tulsa Police Investigate Stabbing

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after they said a man was stabbed near 2600 E. Admiral Blvd.

Officers, EMSA and Tulsa Firefighters all responded to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a man in his mid-forties, said he was in the driveway behind the house when he was stabbed by another man.

Police say he ran inside the house where family members called for help.

The victim was taken to St. John Medical Center with injuries to both lower arms.

He later told police that the incident happened at the collection of multiplex houses at 148 N. College Ave.

He also told police the incident was over a previous assault and battery with a former tenant.

News On 6 is working to learn more about the incident and we will update this story as we learn details.