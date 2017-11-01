Two People Die In Collinsville Crash, OHP Says

Two people are dead following a crash in Collinsville Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Collinsville Fire, EMS, Collinsville police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 20, just east of Highway 75. The medical examiner was also on scene.

On the scene of a crash. Near Hwy 75 and 20. Collinsville PD / EMS / Fire and OHP all on scene. Awaiting more info. @NewsOn6 — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) November 1, 2017

According to OHP, a truck was going east on Highway 20 when a light brown van pulled out of North Yale Avenue and was hit on the side.

Troopers said two elderly people in the van were killed. They said the truck driver is okay.