Two People Die In Crash Near Collinsville, OHP Says

News

Two People Die In Crash Near Collinsville, OHP Says

Posted: Updated:
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

Two people are dead following a crash near Collinsville Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Collinsville Fire, EMS, Collinsville police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 20, just east of Highway 75.

According to OHP, a truck was going east on Highway 20 when a light brown van pulled out of North Yale Avenue and was hit on the side.

Troopers said Sandra Ann Poe, 65, Charles Poe, 63, both of Blue Jacket, Oklahoma, died.

They said the truck driver, 35-year-old Durancy Combs, was uninjured.

One witness told News On 6 the intersection is dangerous.

"It's a pretty dangerous intersection. There's been a couple of accidents here and it's kind of scary, you know. These two people, hearing they lost their life right before Thanksgiving, you know, it's heartbreaking," Jim Mathes said.

