Young Victims Testify In Trial Of Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Testimony continued Wednesday in the Brian Campbell sexual assault trial. 

Campbell was charged with four counts of sexual assault of children under the age of 12. 

A 9-year-old boy testified that he and his sister were repeatedly sexually abused by Campbell.

Therapists who treated these children also testified about how badly the abuse has affected their lives.

Prosecutors said it happened between July 2014 to July 2016 while the children were living under the same roof as Campbell.

10/31/2017 Related Story: Trial Begins For Collinsville Man Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

The boy testified he and his 8-year-old sister were not only sexually assaulted by Campbell but were forced to eat insects when they weren't fed enough and he said they missed "a lot" of school throughout the time Campbell lived with them. 

A therapist testified the girl was admitted to a psychiatric program after being removed the home because she had become violent and even killed several animals.

Therapists said at no point did either child take back the allegations of sexual and physical abuse against Campbell.

Prosecutors will call more witnesses Thursday.

The mother of the children is set to go on trial in March.

Campbell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

