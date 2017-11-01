Planned Power Outage To Affect Portions Of Wagoner

Heads up, Wagoner residents. The City announced Wednesday afternoon that there will be a planned power outage Thursday morning for certain areas of town.

The outage, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., is planned to replace cross arms coming out of the electric substations.

The outage will impact the NE and SE quadrants of the city from SE 9th Street to NE 6th Street, from Sprague Ave. to Lee Ave. The city said only the south side of Cherokee to Wagoner Flowers will be affected, west of Lee Ave.

City Administrator Dwayne Elam said the outage may or may not affect all customers in the area.

The City/WPWA has attempted to notify the businesses that will be affected,” Elam said. “We began making phone calls yesterday to try and give businesses a 48-hour notice to prepare.”

Elam said the city was unable to give more notice because of weather-related complications in planning the repairs further out.

