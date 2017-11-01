TCSO: Former Detention Officer Arrested For Lewd Molestation

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a former detention officer for one count of felony lewd molestation of a minor.

TCSO said in a news release that former detention officer Kelby Brooks was placed on paid leave Aug. 25, 2017, when allegations surfaced that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a teenaged victim.

Brooks' employment was terminated Wednesday. TCSO says Brooks was hired as a Detention Officer on September 1, 2015.

“The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office will not hesitate to investigate our employees and request criminal charges when warranted. Violations of the law and the public’s trust will not be tolerated by members of this agency," said Sheriff Vic Regalado.