Sexual Assault Victim Says System Is Not Properly Protecting Chi

News

Sexual Assault Victim Says System Is Not Properly Protecting Children

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A repeat child molester is heading to prison for the rest of his life. His victim says this case is the perfect example of how the justice system is not properly protecting kids.

News On 6 has reported on Rodger Stevens for years.

He went to prison for molesting his daughter and two stepchildren then he got out and was supposed to register as a sex offender for life, but a supreme court decision allowed him and hundreds of others to get off the registry.

His daughter, Liz Reece, was against it. She said he would hurt another child and he did, a five-year-old boy. But this time, a jury sent him away for life.

Reporter Lori Fullbright: “Were you surprised when you heard he got life?”

Reece: "I was really surprised. I honestly had a lack of faith in the judicial system because of all the things that have gone on."

Reece was eight years old when she found the courage to testify against her dad. She kept a journal back then about what she was going through.

She feels terrible that despite her best efforts, another child has become a victim.

"This shouldn't have happened again," she said. "It takes away your entire innocence. As a child, it robs you of your innocence."

Kristopher Reeves is another victim of Stevens.

He sent a statement that says in part, "I think it's easy for people who have not been a victim to this kind of abuse to not really understand the long-lasting effects it has on a person. In my case, I think justice came too late. Now, another child has to grow up and deal with these insecurities because the justice system let him down 20 years ago."

Reeves says after her long journey, she feels one thing about her father's sentence.

"It was mostly just relief,” she said.

Reeves says until we create a culture where there is no shame for the victims for this type of crime, we'll continue to see more of it. 

