Demo Crews Clear Way For New Downtown Hotel

Demolition crews have been hard at work tearing down an old abandoned building in Downtown Tulsa.

The warehouse at the corner of Archer and Detroit is now just a pile of rubble.

It is being cleared out to make way for Downtown's next hotel construction, which is a Holiday Inn Express.

Promise Hotels, the same group behind the Downtown Hampton Inn, said there will be 115 rooms and they hope to open the doors in Spring of 2019.