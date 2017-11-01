ODOT Considers Widening I-44 Near Arkansas River, I-244 Split

I-44 through west Tulsa is one of the oldest sections of interstate in Oklahoma and ODOT thinks it needs an upgrade.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is considering making improvements to I-44 between the Arkansas River and the western I-244 split.

ODOT says it is one of the oldest sections of interstate in Oklahoma and one of the last sections in Tulsa that is still a four-lane.

ODOT will be holding a meeting Thursday night at the Daniel Webster High school to discuss possible widening the interstate and rebuilding the I-44 /

Highway 75 interchange. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.