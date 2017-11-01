Osage Nation Launches Free Language App

The Osage Nation is bringing its language to your phone.

The Nation has launched a free mobile application that offers games and quizzes to refresh what you already know or help you learn the Osage language.

The free app, called Wahzhazhe, is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Wahzhazhe is a Siouan language spoken by the Osage people of Oklahoma

"Three years in the making, the app is a user-friendly learning tool and is the product of years of collaboration among Osage language teachers, Osage Nation staff, and Osage leadership. The language department used Las Vegas-based Thornton Media LLC for the creation and development of the app," reports Osage News.

Herman Mongrain Lookout, master teacher for the Osage Language Department, founded the app.