Tulsa City Councilor Continues Fight To Legalize Street Performa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa City Councilor Continues Fight To Legalize Street Performance

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa City Councilor Continues Fight To Legalize Street Performance Tulsa City Councilor Continues Fight To Legalize Street Performance
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa City Council continued discussion Wednesday night about whether or not to allow street performers in the city.

City Councilor Blake Ewing asked for two more weeks to discuss some of the changes with the community before taking a vote.

If the ordinance were to be amended, it would allow street performers downtown with some restrictions.

Ewing said changes have already been made since speaking with the community before.

10/25/2017 Related Story: Tulsa City Councilor Aims To Change Street Performer Ordinance

They include allowing an amplifier such as a loud speaker and allowing performances at any hour.

Professional Magician Chris Capstone said more work needs to be done on the issue, including allowing people to perform on street corners.

He says this will make foot traffic easier and safer for the audience but he says so far, he is happy with the progress that is being made to hopefully change this ordinance.

"Street performers are not necessarily homeless vagabonds, they're people like me who are professional performers they live in the community," Capstone said.

"For whatever reason its not currently legal to perform on a sidewalk in downtown Tulsa, so we're just trying to change that and live-in up the place a bit," he said.

We were unable to find anyone at the meeting who was against this proposed ordinance.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.