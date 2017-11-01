Budget Cuts Impact Programs For Seniors In Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Budget Cuts Impact Programs For Seniors In Green Country

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some Green Country families are asking how the most recent budget cuts are going to impact senior care and what they can do to stop it.

Nearly 20 thousand families across Oklahoma are receiving a letter from DHS in the next few days telling them the Advantage Program, which helps keep seniors in their homes longer, is going to be eliminated effective December 1st if the budget gap isn’t filled.

Now families are trying to figure out a way to help keep their loved ones close to home.

“I try to keep her with me as long as I can, you know you only have one mom,” says Ruby Murphy,

Ruby Murphy's mother Bonnie, has dementia and attends adult day care at Life Senior Services.

“They go on field trips and it just keeps her active, socializing. And for someone with dementia that means a lot,” says Murphy.

Soon, caregivers like Ruby, are going to receive letters telling them that DHS must eliminate the Advantage Waiver Program, which helps people like Bonnie, stay with their families.

“I don't want to put her in a nursing home,” says Murphy. “I just want to keep her with me as long as I can.”

DHS had to recently submit a revised budget plan that cut an additional $2 Million from adult day services and another $36 Million from the advantage waiver program.

“They will either be faced with going into a nursing facility or their caregiver may have to leave their job or the worst-case scenario they are left home alone with no one to care for them,” says President of Life Senior Services, Laura Kenny.

Life Senior Services helps seniors maintain their independence and connects families with services like meals, and in-home care, which are also on the verge of being eliminated.

“We really don't believe the community and the state understands what's about to happen and we know the impact it’s going to have,” says Kenny.

And for people like Ruby, who don't have anyone else to help, this could be devastating.

“This place just makes her active and alive more, It helps her and she loves it,” says Murphy. “Without this place, I don’t know what I am going to do.”

Life Senior Services encourages seniors and families to contact their local legislators to ask them to find a solution to help fix this problem.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.