Inmate Recaptured After Escaping From McAlester Prison

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center Wednesday morning has been arrested.

The DOC says Joe D. Andrus, 33, was located more than a mile from the prison on Highway 270.

Andrus was serving a sentence for false impersonation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of Oklahoma County when he walked away. He was discovered missing at a 10 a.m. headcount.

The prison is a minimum security facility.

The DOC says Andrus will likely face a felony charge of escape.