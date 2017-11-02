Search Resumes For Lost 9-Year-Old Delaware County Boy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Search Resumes For Lost 9-Year-Old Delaware County Boy

Delaware County Sheriff's Office photo of Samuel (Sammy) Mitchell Delaware County Sheriff's Office photo of Samuel (Sammy) Mitchell
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities are set to resume a search for a lost nine-year-old mentally challenged Delaware County boy Thursday morning.

Sheriff Harlan Moore says Samuel (Sammy) Mitchell disappeared in the Monkey Island area of Grand Lake Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m.

Sammy and his mother got into an argument when they were picking up a friend for work, and he got out of the car, the sheriff said.

Moore says Sammy was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt, blue jeans, socks and no shoes. He says the boy suffers from disinhibited social engagement disorder and is bi-polar. Moore says Mitchell "is not considered to be a victim of kidnapping at this time." 

A witness said he believes he saw Sammy Wednesday night, but the boy ran off into a thickly wooded area when the witness approached him. 

Deputies have been searching all night with Monkey Island firefighters, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and GRDA Police. They are focusing on the wooded area west of the Roadhouse Restaurant where it's believed Sammy was last seen.

The boy and his mother are visiting at Monkey Island, so he's not familiar with the area, authorities told News On 6.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Emergency Response Team is coordinating search efforts at the request of the sheriff's office.

If you see Sammy Mitchell, Sheriff Moore asks you to call 918-253-4531 immediately.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
