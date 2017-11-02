Man Uses Concrete Block, Gun To Rob Tulsa Pizza Store

Police are looking for a man who used a concrete block to break the front door of a Tulsa pizza store in order to rob it early Thursday.

Officers say they got a call just before 1:20 a.m. from a delivery driver who had just returned and found the door open. After making contact with an employee inside, police learned the robber had climbed through the broken door of Domino's Pizza in the 2600 block of South Harvard, pointed a handgun demanding the employee empty the contents of the cash register into a sack.

After ordering the employee to get into the store's walk-in freezer, police say the robber ran out the back door.

Police say the store has surveillance video which investigators are now looking at in order to get a description of the robber.