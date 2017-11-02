Panera Bread Sending Owasso Boy, Family To Disney World

An Owasso boy received a very special birthday surprise Wednesday afternoon.

Panera Bread and "Baking Memories 4 Kids" told Wyatt Wolery and his family, he'll get to spend his 7th birthday at Disney World.

Wyatt was born premature, and has battled a series of medical problems during his young life.

Wyatt's family will be joining him at Disney, so they can focus on something other than his serious illnesses.