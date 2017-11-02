Okmulgee Police Issue 'No Dumping' Warning

Police are issuing a warning to those caught dumping unwanted donated items behind the Okmulgee Salvation Army office.

The office in the 100 block of East 8th Street is located next door to the police department.

The Okmulgee Police Department posted on their Facebook page that items dropped off after hours is considered as illegal dumping.

They say there is a "No Dumping" sign posted nearby, but that hasn't stopped people from dumping mattresses and couches.

The post goes on to say the dumping is costing the Salvation Army money, because they have to pay someone to haul off the unwanted items.

Police says officers have begun issuing citations to anyone caught dumping after hours and without the direct approval of the Salvation Army.