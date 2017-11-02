Injury Wreck Backs Up Rush Hour Traffic On Highway 169 In Tulsa

Traffic was backed up for several miles during rush hour.

An injury wreck snarled traffic on Highway 169 near 51st Street in Tulsa Thursday morning, November 2. Commuters headed northbound were diverted into one lane, backing up traffic for several miles.

The crash involved two vehicles and took place in the inside lane of the highway. Drive-time from the Creek Turnpike slowed to 51 minutes.

EMSA and Tulsa firefighters responded.