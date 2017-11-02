Tulsa Bank Of America Robbed

Tulsa Police need help identifying a man they said robbed the Bank of America at Pine and MLK.

Detectives said a man walked in minutes after the bank opened, greeted two armed security guards outside then went inside and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Officers said he walked back past the security guards who hadn't been alerted to the robbery yet then drove away.

They said three employees were inside the bank at the time. No one was hurt.

If you recognize the man you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.