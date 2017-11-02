Conviction Upheld For Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Child Sexual Abuse

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld a Tulsa man's 2016 conviction of child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Joshua Gordon was convicted in September 2016 of sexually abusing a child and being in possession of nearly 300 images of child porn.

Gordon appealed the conviction and sentence.

The state court of criminal appeals upheld his Thursday.