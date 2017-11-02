Testimonies Continue In Tulsa Man's Child Sexual Abuse Case

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Thursday against a man charged with sexually abusing children.

Brian Campbell is charged with four counts of sexual assault of children under the age of 12.

A TPD sex crimes detective testified Thursday morning about her investigation into Campbell's child sexual abuse case.

The detective said Campbell was dating several women at the time of the investigation, including the mother of the two children involved in this case.

The detective said one the women had a 12-year-old daughter and investigators found texts from Campbell on her phone, that they classified as "grooming."

Prosecutors also played the detective's interview with Campbell in which he strongly denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

They say the abuse happened between 2014 and 2016.

Campbell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution rested its case late Thursday afternoon, and the defense will not present any evidence or call any witnesses.

