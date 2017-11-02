Pregnant Woman Struck After Car Crashes Into Tulsa Clinic

A pregnant woman was struck by a car Thursday afternoon after the driver of the car pushed the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into a building near 51st and Yale, police said.

The driver, an elderly woman, was taking her husband to a dermatology clinic on 51st between Harvard and Yale when the collision happened, police said.

The car went into the building and struck the woman, who is 7 months pregnant. She is said to be uninjured but was transported as a precautionary measure, according to police.

The car was removed from the building shortly after the collision.

No word on if the driver or her husband were injured.