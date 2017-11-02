Reports: Man Sets Himself On Fire After Stabbing Co-Workers

KOAM TV photo of one of the injured men being taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Two men were stabbed and a third set himself on fire on Monkey Island Thursday, according to a Joplin TV station. KOAM TV reports two men ran into the Landings On Monkey Island Market & Grill asking people to call police.

Both had stab wounds, and a witness who works at the post office said he helped with first aid.

Someone else came into the convenience store and said a man outside had doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire. KOAM reports that man is a suspect in the stabbings and was taken into custody but then sent to the hospital for burns.

The two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital as well.

The three men work together, the station reports. The Delaware County Sheriff has called in OSBI to assist in the investigation.