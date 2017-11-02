Tulsa Zoo Lion Diagnosed With End-Stage Kidney Disease - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Zoo Lion Diagnosed With End-Stage Kidney Disease

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Kofi, the Tulsa Zoo's male African lion, is dying of kidney disease. The zoo released a statement that the almost 19-year-old lion has started hospice care for the degenerative and fatal disease.

"Kidney failure is a common cause of death in older felids, including domestic house cats," the news release states.

Kofi was diagnosed with renal disease in 2015 during a routine exam. Since then, the animal care staff has had him on a special diet to slow the progression of the disease. 

Dr. Kay Backues, Tulsa Zoo Director of Animal Health, said his appetite - and attitude - are normal, but once his quality of life diminishes, they will make the decision to euthanize him.

Kofi was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo in 1998 and was moved to Tulsa in 2004.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.