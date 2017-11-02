Man Found Guilty In Murder Committed During Broken Arrow Carjackings

A Tulsa man was found guilty Thursday in the murder of a man during a series of carjackings last year.

Emmitt Sam, 18, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

6/25/2016 Related Story: Two Teens Arrested For Murder In Tulsa, BA Carjacking Spree

Prosecutors said Sam and Nathan Simmons, then 16, stole a Lexus SUV at gunpoint near 64th and Garnett in Broken Arrow.

From there, the pair drove to the 2700 block of South 90th East Avenue and stole a Ford Focus at gunpoint.

Johnathan Stephens, 27, was killed during that series of carjackings.

Sam is scheduled for sentencing Friday. Simmons' trial is scheduled for January 2018.