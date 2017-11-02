Man Found Guilty In Murder Committed During Broken Arrow Carjack - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Found Guilty In Murder Committed During Broken Arrow Carjackings

Posted: Updated:
Emmitt Sam Emmitt Sam
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man was found guilty Thursday in the murder of a man during a series of carjackings last year.

Emmitt Sam, 18, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

6/25/2016 Related Story: Two Teens Arrested For Murder In Tulsa, BA Carjacking Spree

Prosecutors said Sam and Nathan Simmons, then 16, stole a Lexus SUV at gunpoint near 64th and Garnett in Broken Arrow.

From there, the pair drove to the 2700 block of South 90th East Avenue and stole a Ford Focus at gunpoint.

Johnathan Stephens, 27, was killed during that series of carjackings.

Sam is scheduled for sentencing Friday. Simmons' trial is scheduled for January 2018.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.