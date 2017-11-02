Sand Springs Raising Money For STEM Technology In Classrooms

Sand Springs is celebrating a major fundraising milestone.

Generous donors helped them raise $70,000.

Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee said that money will be used to add nationally renowned STEM technology to all their classrooms.

"We have incorporated that program in all of our elementary schools, K through five, and pieces of it in our middle school, ninth-grade center, and at Charles Page High School," Durkee said. "And what we're trying to do is fill in the gaps."

The district says they're $30,000 away from their overall goal.

To donate, visit www.sandites.org.