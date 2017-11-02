Police Seek ID Of Person They Say Robbed Tulsa Business

Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent robbery of a Tulsa business.

Police said a business near 19200 E. Admiral Blvd. was robbed on October 31.

The person of interest is either a black or hispanic man, between 5'10 and 6-feet tall, between 200 to 250 lbs. and was wearing a hoodie with a red and white logo. The hoodie logo had the letters 'V T' or 'V F' or 'W,' police said.

If you can identify the person in the photo, contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.