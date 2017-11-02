Tulsa Father Worries DHS Budget Cuts Will Impact Care Of Dependent Son

More than 20,000 disabled and elderly Oklahomans could lose money for their care from DHS due to state budget cuts.

One Green Country father said that money is critical to care for his sick son.

This father said his son is 100 percent dependent on him for care and without this money, they don't know what will happen.

Kyle Keck has Cerebral Palsy.

"My wheelchair is my legs," Kyle Keck said.

At 25 years old, the disease has wiped out his mobility, the only thing he can do is communicate.

"I am 100 percent dependent on my dad for everything else," Kyle Keck said.

Russell Keck, Kyle's dad, was a mechanical engineer until Kyle graduated high school.

He quit his job to care for Kyle, full time.

"Kyle deserves the best care possible and I'm gonna give that to him," Russell said.

Keck said he's grateful for his dad.

"He goes above and beyond every day to make sure I have the care that I need and I am forever grateful for him for doing that."

On Wednesday, Keck got a call from DHS saying the funding for the in-home support waiver program had been cut.

The program has been the Kecks' main source of income for more than a decade.

"He didn't choose this, I didn't choose this, this has happened to us we've tried to make the best of it with what we've been given and that is fixing to be taken away from us on December first," Russell Keck said.

Without the money, the Kecks worry Kyle will have to go into a home to get the care he needs.

"I just wish, these legislators would wake up and realize what they are doing here," Russell said.

"They don't have to deal with this like we do. They have money, no matter what," Kyle said.

The Kecks want Oklahomans to use these next 28 days to come together and fight for funding.

"Get in contact with them and make your voices heard because it's gonna take all of us," Kyle said. "I just have to keep trusting God, that it will be okay."

Click here to see the contact information for the Oklahoma House Members.

Click here for contact information for Oklahoma's representatives in the U.S. Senate and House.