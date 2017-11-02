2 Woods County Children Found Safe

Two children who were missing from Woods County were found safe Thursday evening.

The Woods County Sheriff's Office was searching for the children who were considered missing and endangered.

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy and a 14-month-old baby from the northwest Oklahoma County. Coby Glitsch, 9, and Broady Richardson, 14 months, are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Christina Ann Richardson and Cody Shane Glitsch. The non-custodial parents may be driving a 1999 black Ford Explorer or a Black Chevy Blazer.

The two disappeared near Alva around noon on Oct. 24.

The Sheriff's office said Coby Glitsch has a proven medical or physical disability. The baby has brown eyes, brown hair and has a shunt on the side of his head and a colostomy bag. Authorities also said the baby can't sit alone.

Officials released the information to media Thursday evening.