2 Woods County Children Found Safe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

2 Woods County Children Found Safe

Posted: Updated:
WOODS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two children who were missing from Woods County were found safe Thursday evening.

The Woods County Sheriff's Office was searching for the children who were considered missing and endangered.

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy and a 14-month-old baby from the northwest Oklahoma County. Coby Glitsch, 9, and Broady Richardson, 14 months, are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Christina Ann Richardson and Cody Shane Glitsch. The non-custodial parents may be driving a 1999 black Ford Explorer or a Black Chevy Blazer. 

The two disappeared near Alva around noon on Oct. 24. 

The Sheriff's office said Coby Glitsch has a proven medical or physical disability. The baby has brown eyes, brown hair and has a shunt on the side of his head and a colostomy bag. Authorities also said the baby can't sit alone.  

Officials released the information to media Thursday evening. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.