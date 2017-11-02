Police: Man Fatally Shot By Teen Stepson In Midtown Tulsa

Man Fatally Shot In Domestic Dispute In Midtown Tulsa

A man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute in midtown Tulsa on Thursday night, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Tulsa police responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of South Winston, police said.

Police said the victim, a 40-year-old man, was fatally shot by his 17-year-old stepson.

There were allegations of abuse in the home, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, police said.

This is Tulsa's 72nd homicide of the year.