Tulsa Store Owner Says Shoplifters Stole $2,000 In Merchandise

Stash Apparel on Brookside gave News On 6 surveillance video, hoping someone can identify the people seen on it who the owner says are suspected of shoplifting.

Owner Ashley Ryan says four women, a preteen a toddler and a baby came in and took about $2,000 worth of merchandise.

"I've got three little kids and I'm here five days a week so I can have something special and great that I love. you know to be able to serve Tulsa great things and you feel like you got kicked in the stomach a little bit," said Ashley Ryan.

The store is located at 3734 South Peoria.

If you recognize the people in the video, call Tulsa Police.