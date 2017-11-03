Free Downtown Tulsa Trolley Service Offered

Trollies are coming back to downtown Tulsa.

The Old Urban Trolley Company is partnering with the Downtown Coordinating Council and the City of Tulsa to provide free trolley service on Friday and Saturday nights.

The trolley will run from 6 to midnight on Friday and Saturday and will follow thirty minute loops through much of downtown including the Arts District, the BOK Center and the Blue Dome District. It starts Friday, November 3rd, 2017.