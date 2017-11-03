Driver Assaults Bystanders With Beer Cans After Tulsa Car Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Driver Assaults Bystanders With Beer Cans After Tulsa Car Crash

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a Tulsa man Thursday afternoon for drunk driving and throwing beer cans at witnesses after crashing his car.

Twenty-four-year-old Aaron Chapman's police arrest report states he was seen driving recklessly prior to the crash in the 7500 block of South Olympia just before 3:40 p.m.

Police said after the crash, Chapman threw beer cans at several people who were standing nearby.  Officers said when they went to arrest him, Chapman fought with police, even biting an officer on the leg, cursing and trying to run away.

In their report, police reported Chapman had a strong odor of alcohol, as well as slurred speech and trouble standing.

Police also found several beer cans lying on the floorboard of Chapman's Ford Escape.

Aaron Chapman was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assault and battery on a police officer, DUI, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

