iPhone X Arrives In Tulsa

Friday is the day that Apple's Tenth anniversary iPhone X is being released in stores worldwide.

At Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall, some folks waited in line to bypass online ordering, and get their hands on one today at the Apple store.

The mall told News On 6, folks were allowed to stand in line inside the mall waiting for the store to open.

Already we've seen video of hundreds of people lining up at stores around the world including Australia, China, Japan, and even in the U.S.

The iPhoneX has a $999 price tag - but despite some criticism for the price, CBS's Moneywatch is reporting that early reviews of the new phone are good.

The iPhone X has a cutting edge camera, as well as the big selling point, a new FaceID system. The phone uses 30,000 dots to create a map of your face, it works in the light or dark, and they say it recognizes your face despite a beard, at hat or glasses.

You can use FaceID to unlock your phone and even pay with ApplePay.

This is different from the iPhone 8, which is also newly released, with fewer features and it sells for a few hundred dollars less.