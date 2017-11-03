Stabbing Suspect Who Set Himself On Fire At Grand Lake Dies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Stabbing Suspect Who Set Himself On Fire At Grand Lake Dies

MONKEY ISLAND, Oklahoma -

A stabbing suspect that set himself on fire outside a Monkey Island convenience store died of his injuries, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

He's been identified as Joseph Honaker. Stabbing victims were Alejandro Rovalcaba-Zambrano and Benjamin Chee, a news release states. The incident took place Thursday, November 2 on Monkey Island.

 KOAM TV reported the two stabbing victims ran into the Landings On Monkey Island Market & Grill asking people to call police.

Honaker, 28, doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire, witnessed said. He was taken to the hospital but died Friday morning.

OSBI said all three men worked for Land Care, a lawn service based in Tulsa.

Agents said it appears the men pulled to the side of Highway 125 to eat lunch when the altercation started. The two victims were treated and released for their injuries.

