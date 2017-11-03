Ashley Izbicki

Ashley was just 8-years-old when she dreamed of doing exactly what she does every day; tell stories. Even after eight years as a journalist, she says it still feels surreal.

She’s excited to anchor News On 6 at 9:00 p.m. and to report here in Okie land. While the Indiana native is new to the area, she’s eager to explore Green Country with her husband, toddler, and their adopted dog.

Prior to joining News On 6, Ashley anchored weekday mornings at WLTX, the CBS station in Columbia, South Carolina. Her alarm clock went off at 2:12 a.m. (yeah… that’s early!) She says it was crazy, but she loved it. She also spent time anchoring and reporting at WBIR in Knoxville, TN, ABC 57 News in South Bend, Indiana, and WBKB in Alpena, MI, where she often filled-in for weather and sports.

Ashley says it’s important to embrace where you live, so she enjoys serving the community by helping nonprofits with their missions. She’s previously advocated for the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, and CrimeStoppers, and she’s eager to volunteer here in Green Country.

When she’s not working or volunteering, she enjoys adventuring with her family. She has a passion for fitness, fashion, and football, particularly the Notre Dame Fighting Irish! Ashley also loves coffee, traveling, and trying anything new.

If you have a story to share, or an adventure Ashley and her family should try, you can connect with her on Facebook or send her an email.