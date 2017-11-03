Asian Lady Beetles Invade Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Asian Lady Beetles Invade Green Country

Submitted by Pat Baccus of Bixby Submitted by Pat Baccus of Bixby
Photo submitted by Katarina Dawn Basinger in Alma, Arkansas Photo submitted by Katarina Dawn Basinger in Alma, Arkansas
TULSA, Oklahoma -

People all over Green Country and other parts of Oklahoma are seeing large numbers of what they think are ladybugs but are actually Asian Lady Beetles.

News On 6 has received reports from viewers all over Green Country and other parts of Oklahoma who say the orange-shelled little insects are invading their homes and properties. 

Pittsburg, Hughes, Creek, Tulsa, Delaware and Cherokee counties are just a few of the areas who've seen the bugs.

Meteorologist Travis Meyer said the Asian Lady Beetles are often mistaken for regular ladybugs, but they aren't the same. 

Meteorologist Lacey Swope said the best way to get the beetles out of your home is to use a vacuum. She said it's important to remember not to smash them because they leave behind an unpleasant odor if smashed. 

People should remember that the beetles do bite. 

Hear more about the Asian Lady Beetles below. 


 

