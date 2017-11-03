Jury Finds Tulsa Man Guilty Of Child Sexual Assault

A jury found Brian Campbell guilty of child sexual assault Friday afternoon. They recommended life sentences in each of four counts.

Closing arguments wrapped up and jurors deliberated in the case of a man accused of sexually abusing children.

The prosecution says Brian Campbell has been involved in child sexual abuse all his life and reiterated that this is a way of life for him.

They say the jury can give justice for other victims in the case. The district attorney asked the jury to give Campbell 100 years or more.

Campbell's attorneys said there's no true evidence, it's all hearsay, and they believe the grandmother made up the allegations because she was trying to get guardianship of the kids.

Campbell was charged with four counts of sexual assault of children under the age of 12.

