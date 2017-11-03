Authorities Search For Walkaway Inmate From Turley Center

Authorities are on the lookout for a female inmate who walked away from the Turley Residential Center on Oct. 20. Chelsie Bennett was serving time for possession of controlled substances, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says.

DOC investigators said they believe Bennett may be in the Tulsa area with her mother.

She has a history of engaging in prostitution in the area, DOC investigators say.

Bennett is 5'1 and weighs 150 lbs.

If you have any information on her location, please call the escapee hotline 866-363-1119.