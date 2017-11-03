Rogers County Man Faces Charges For Assault Of Girl

A Rogers County man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in October.

Thomas Bryan Doyle was charged November 3 in Rogers County with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and child neglect.

10/21/2017 Related Story: Young Girl Sexually Assaulted By Rogers County Man

Doyle was arrested on October 20, 2017, after the victim's mother told sheriff's deputies that Doyle had inappropriately touched her daughter and made her touch him while he watched pornographic videos.

Doyle is due back in court on November 6.