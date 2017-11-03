No Reason To Believe Students In Unsafe Environment, Dewey Superintendent Says

After multiple student health issues reported in Dewey, Oklahoma, the superintendent sent letters to parents addressing the problem.

In the letter, Superintendent Vince Vincent said, “we have no reason to believe that our students are in an unsafe environment nor are they subjected to anything contagious.”

Vincent said the school district has had “a rash of student health issues” in the high school and middle school starting in early fall, but they've found no evidence that anything on campus is responsible.

Vincent said they contacted the county health department, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Oklahoma Office of the State Epidemiologist, but said those meetings also didn’t provide any information suggesting any environmental or contagious issue.

He also said water tests and mold tests showed no health concerns.

In the letter, the superintendent said some of the affected students “have been diagnosed with Conversion Disorder.” He said it’s a psychological disorder and that symptoms are in response to stress and anxiety.

“As we have progressed through the school year, I am aware that many students, families, and community members are fearful of what is occurring within our school system and this may be contributing to more anxiety,” Vincent said in the letter.

He said the school district is doing everything it can to gather information and will continue to do so.

“I firmly believe that we’ll get through this together as a community by speaking with our children and reassuring them they are safe,” he said.

