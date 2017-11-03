No Reason To Believe Students In Unsafe Environment, Dewey Super - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

No Reason To Believe Students In Unsafe Environment, Dewey Superintendent Says

Posted: Updated:
DEWEY, Oklahoma -

After multiple student health issues reported in Dewey, Oklahoma, the superintendent sent letters to parents addressing the problem.

In the letter, Superintendent Vince Vincent said, “we have no reason to believe that our students are in an unsafe environment nor are they subjected to anything contagious.”

Vincent said the school district has had “a rash of student health issues” in the high school and middle school starting in early fall, but they've found no evidence that anything on campus is responsible.

Vincent said they contacted the county health department, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Oklahoma Office of the State Epidemiologist, but said those meetings also didn’t provide any information suggesting any environmental or contagious issue.

He also said water tests and mold tests showed no health concerns.

In the letter, the superintendent said some of the affected students “have been diagnosed with Conversion Disorder.” He said it’s a psychological disorder and that symptoms are in response to stress and anxiety.

“As we have progressed through the school year, I am aware that many students, families, and community members are fearful of what is occurring within our school system and this may be contributing to more anxiety,” Vincent said in the letter.

He said the school district is doing everything it can to gather information and will continue to do so.

“I firmly believe that we’ll get through this together as a community by speaking with our children and reassuring them they are safe,” he said.

You can read the full letter below.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.