State Budget Still Up In The Air As Lawmakers Take Day Off

The governor is not expected to support House plans passed this week to take money from the rainy day fund and cash reserves to fund the government.

But state representatives argue the governor hasn't submitted a plan yet.

"If the governor wants to put forth a plan she thinks she can pass and that she can get behind, we can look at that and put it up for a vote," said Rep. John Echols.

Despite looming cuts to state agencies, many of the lawmakers who are entrusted to fix the budget crisis - took the day off Friday.

The state Senate was not in session Friday.

The House was in session for about 15 minutes but did not address any bills.