News

Dewey Students Suffering From Similar Symptoms, Concerning Parents

DEWEY, Oklahoma -

Some parents in Dewey are concerned for their children’s health after several students had seizures and trouble walking and talking.

One parent said their child has had seizures for months, while others said symptoms started recently.

Tara Madden said she hasn't had a normal conversation with her daughter, Alexis, since Wednesday. She said Alexis is barely able to get her words out and is having trouble walking.

"She can't walk. She walks like a toddler learning how to walk for the first time," Madden said.

She said a doctor told her Alexis has Conversion Disorder, and the Dewey ninth grader isn't alone.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said several students have been diagnosed with the same thing - a psychological disorder with symptoms in response to stress and anxiety.

11/3/2017 Related Story: No Reason To Believe Students In Unsafe Environment, Dewey Superintendent Says

"It's scary. I don't know what to do,” Madden said.

In a letter to parents, Vincent explains the school has no information that would lead it to believe the school buildings are unsafe or that they're dealing with anything contagious. He also said the school had water and mold tests completed and found no health concerns.

As for Madden and her daughter, she’s hoping to see improvements in her health very soon.

"I'm waiting on a neurologist to call me back so they can run some tests on her,” she said. "I seriously think there's something wrong with her."

The State Health Department said it’s not an infectious issue and that it’s not investigating.

