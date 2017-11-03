Wagoner County Woman Says Burglars Stole Valuables, Memories Too

Two people are in jail after Wagoner county investigators say they stole nearly $100,000 in cash and jewelry from a woman.

But she said the thieves stole much more than just material things.

The victim said she considers one of the suspects her family and said she never thought someone so close to her could be accused of doing something like this.

"It's fresh, I mean, they've ripped my guts out," said victim Patricia Seck.

Seck was on vacation when her daughter called with the news.

Seck said her daughter called her saying, "mom, you've been broke into and your safe is gone."

Deputies said more than $15,000 in cash and more than $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Seck's Wagoner County home.

"You're empty, you just ... you go empty,” Seck said.

She said the thieves took more than just material things, like her husband's gold wedding band, but also the memories that came with them.

“He passed away a few years ago and that's very important," she said.

Deputies are working hard to find all the stolen property, and they’ve already arrested two people: 18-year-old Zachary Deringer and a 17-year-old.

"This is a very ongoing case and we expect more arrests to be made as we are peeling back the layers of this burglary," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot.

Elliot said this case is a success story for his deputies because most second-degree burglaries are never solved.

"Most of the time we have very few leads to go on," said Elliot, "If you're gonna burglarize somebody's house, we're gonna come after you hard just like we did in this case."

Seck is grateful for the arrests but shocked to learn she knows one of the suspects.

"He called me Mimi like my grandkids do," Seck said, "There needs to be reprimands for what these kids did."

Anyone with information should call the Wagner County Sheriff's office.