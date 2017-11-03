OK Marine Veteran Carving, Delivering 'Battlefield Crosses' For - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OK Marine Veteran Carving, Delivering 'Battlefield Crosses' For Fallen Comrades

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma veteran is on a mission to honor 17 comrades killed in action.

Anthony Marquez has been carving "battlefield crosses," but now he wants to do more to make sure they’re never forgotten.

It's been roughly a year and a half since Marquez started turning big logs into battlefield crosses. So far, he's about halfway through the journey but he has even more in the works.

It’s hard work, but with each piece of sawdust, the Marine veteran gets closer to his goal of honoring 17 comrades killed in battle.

"The main thing for me is I want people to know their names," he said.

For the last year, Marquez has traveled thousands of miles around the country, hand delivering the crosses to his comrades’ surviving family members.

“It's hard doing it, but the end goal, and the reason behind it, succeeds all that, so I have to do it for the families," he said.

When he's done, all 17 families will have one.

“Each one of them has a story, a background, a family and loved ones still here," Marquez said.

So far he's delivered nine, but he wants to do more than drop them off.

Marquez and his brother are now documenting the process and making pitches to top companies, hoping they'll sponsor a special project that documents each of the 17 fallen Marines’ stories.

"This kind of helps put their names out there for people to see them or read them," he said.

For Marquez, this is a major mission that's well worth every minute and every mile.

You can follow Marquez and his journey online. Marquez is also holding a live carving at the Owasso Community Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at 8 a.m. You can find more information here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.