Tulsa Man Free After State Drops Murder Charge

A Tulsa man is free after the state dropped a murder charge against him Friday.

Prosecutors thought Diter Westerheide was involved in a homicide last year near Pine and Utica.

They did not give a reason for dropping the charge, but Westerheide's attorney said his client has always had a solid alibi.

The other man who was charged in the case, Fernando Ibarra, pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years.